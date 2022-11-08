Niger Delta lawmakers lampoon Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, ask for her resignation

Members of the House of Representatives from seven Niger Delta states have called on the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to immediately resign for giving what they called wrong statistics on the recent flooding in Nigeria.

The members primarily from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo and Rivers States, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, accused the Minister of playing politics with the victims of flooding in the coastal region of the South by saying states in the North were the most affected by the floods.

Those present at the press conference included Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, Hon. Steve S. Azaiki, Hon. Obua Azibapu Fred, Hon. Israel Sunny Goli and Hon. Preye Influence Oseke.

Other were Hon.Solomon Bob, Hon. Abiante Awaji-Inombek Dagomie, Hon. Kingsley Uju, Hon. Umana Aniofiok, Hon. Alex Egbuna, Hon.Dumnamene Dekor and Hon. Johnson Oguma

Speaking on behalf of the members, Hon. Agbedi said they were alarmed that the Minister had “undermined the disaster in Bayelsa and the devastating impact by placing Jigawa as number one state with the highest impact.”

At the end of the parley, the honourable members issued a communiqué which read:

“Our attention has been drawn to an address by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk Umar on the 3rd of November, 2022, where she said Bayelsa State is not amongst the top 10 most affected states by the 2022 flood that is currently ravaging some states in the country.

READ ALSO:Minister Farouq denies diversion of funds for intervention programme

“She was reported to have made the comments in response to the plea from elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum imploring the Federal Government to act quickly by immediately providing relief materials to the victims of the flood in the Niger Delta State, especially in Bayelsa.

“The Minister’s assumption is based on the following: the number of deaths and displaced persons per state; the number of injured; the number of partially damaged houses; the number of totally damaged houses and the number of farmlands totally and partially damaged.

“Surprisingly, she put the number of persons injured in Bayelsa State at 81 and the number of deaths at 91. The Minister is wrong.

“Reports from the Flood Management Committee and traditional rulers indicate that, thousands are wounded and hundreds of our citizens died.

“Infact, even one dead person is enough for our country to show responsibility and sympathy to her people.

“It is an undeniable fact that Bayelsa State is not only cut off from the rest of the country but 80% of the landmass at peak of the flood was submerged with over 70% of the inhabitants displaced as a result of the flood.

“We, the Niger Delta members of the House of Representatives, strongly and unequivocally condemn in strong terms, the statement credited to the Honorable Minister as insensitive, unpatriotic and unnationalistic.

“While we are not denying the fact that other states in the federation are also affected, the comparison and figures given by the Honorable Minister shows a glaring attempt to downplay the harsh reality on ground. We are talking of human beings, fellow Nigerians and not some aliens.

“The figures are not only an insult to the good people of Bayelsa State but to all the victims of the flood who have gone through the trauma of braving the elements by sleeping outside on dugout canoes, roof tops and flood water floors.

“The Honourable Minister, instead of visiting the affected areas to get first hand information and empathize with the victims, is relying on some armchair statisticians from far away Abuja to paint a fake picture to Nigerians.

“It is unfortunate that a state like Bayelsa that contributes massively to the economy of the nation is abandoned at its time of need.

“We call on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to honourably resign her appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria failing which Mr. President should relieve her of her appointment immediately,” the members said

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now