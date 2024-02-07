Navy seizes N1.05bn worth of crude oil in one week

The Nigerian Navy (NN), has disclosed that in one week, the troops of Operation Delta Sanity have nabbed 4,036.7 barrels of crude oil and 270,600 litres of illegally refined AGO, valued at N1.05 billion, from oil thieves.

The Director of Naval Information, Rear Adm. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made the disclosure in a statement, on Tuesday, in Abuja, on the operations conducted by the navy between January 29 and February 4, this year.

Ayo-Vaughan noted that the operations also led to the deactivation of 40 wooden boats, 55 illegal refining ovens, 49 reservoirs, 27 dugout pits, and 19 illegal refining sites.

He said that the NN deployed for the operation as a way to combat oil theft within Nigeria’s maritime environment

He stated that the Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER, in conjunction with three Naval Security Stations, on Jan. 29 conducted reconnaissance operations around Elem Krakrama Creek and Ke in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said the team intercepted six wooden boats laden with about 600 litres of suspected stolen AGO and 566 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil.

He added that the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, on the same day, conducted operations around Brass River, Akassa, and Obama in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, as well as Nembe and Southern Ijaw.

He said: “During the operations, the team discovered four illegal refining sites, five ovens, and two pumping machines.

“They also arrested five wooden boats laden with about 704.4 barrels (112,000 litres) of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and the sites and items were dismantled while the products were handled appropriately.

“Also, on Jan. 29, FOB Escravos in Delta conducted anti-crude oil theft operations around Saghara Creek in Warri South Local Government Area.

“During the operation, the team visited a previously deactivated illegal refining site that was observed to be under reconstruction and had one empty reservoir and five dug-out pits.”

“Furthermore, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, Naval Flying Unit, Port Harcourt, conducted aerial surveillance at Abonnema, Temakiri, Aiya Abissa, Ke, Krakrama Tuma, Samkiri, Ukwa West, Ikwuriator, Imo River, and Aba River.

“During surveillance, the team sighted various illegal refining sites and wooden boats laden with an unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO in numerous numbers suspected to have been syphoned from a nearby wellhead,” he added.

“Accordingly, the incident was reported to relevant units for appropriate action,” he added.

