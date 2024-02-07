EFCC to go after those dollarising Nigeria’s economy, mutilating naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is soon to go after those dollarising the Nigerian economy, as well those mutilating the country’s currency, the Naira.

This is as the commission on Wednesday announced that it had raised a Special Task Force in all its Zonal Commands for the enforcement of extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, stated that theTask Force, inaugurated by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, was raised to protect the economy from abuses, leakages and distortions exposing it to instability and disruption.

“Already, the Commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Also, proprietors of private Universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the Commission.

“The Commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy”, the statement noted.

