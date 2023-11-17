NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected crude oil thieves in Rivers State.

The NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) after a tip-off by well-meaning Nigerians on their alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism and operation of an illegal refinery.

“Items recovered from the suspects were one motorcycle, eight illegal refineries also known as cooking pots, situated at different locations, a welding tongue, a bottle of crude oil

“A list containing names of accomplices and a multinational oil company’s truck line points were also recovered from the suspects,” the spokesman added.

