NSCDC confirms killing of four operatives in Rivers

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, on Saturday confirmed the killing of four personnel by suspected sea pirates in Rivers State.

Audi, according to a statement issued by the NSCDC spokesman in Rivers State, Olufemi Ayodele, confirmed the killing when he addressed the operatives in Port Harcourt.

He urged the personnel to remain focused and courageous in their fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the state.

Audi said: “Let me condole with the command and the families of our gallant men who lost their lives while on duty at Alakiri in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“This is part of the hazards of the job, and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured that the blood of the gallant men will not be a waste.

“I’ll not reveal to the public our operational strategies to bring the perpetrators to book, but we are in collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure that justice is served.”

The CG said the corps had begun moves to deliver the benefits of the slain officials to their families.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for enhancing the capacity and operational efficiency of the corps through the provision of gunboats and improved welfare.

“So, it is important that personnel continue to put in their best in utmost loyalty, dedication, and discipline in our service to the nation.

“In spite of the challenges, I am committed to overcoming the inherited challenges, and already, we have made headway in the clearing of all backlogs of promotion and arrears of payment.

“Some of the achievements we have made is the introduction of career progression development courses and the promotion of officers to a new rank solely on merit and performance,” he added.

