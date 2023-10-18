NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapper, fake doctor in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Muhammad Sani Rinji in Bauchi State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Ilelaboye W. Oyejide, who briefed journalists at the command headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday, said the operatives also arrested a fake medical doctor simply identified as Usman Sadique Yelwa.

He said: “The corps intensified efforts in its patrol and surveillance and luck run out of one the suspected kidnappers by name Muhammad Sani Rinji on 15/10/2023.”

“The suspect was arrested by our officers working with Nasarawa State Command in Lafia based on credible intelligence information.

“During interrogation, the suspect agreed to all the allegations that they were responsible for the series of Kidnapping and armed robbery activities in Toro LGA and beyond. He gave a vivid account of his involvement in the kidnapping business.

“Also, a fake medical doctor by name Usman Sadique Yelwa working with the State Government General Hospital, Misau, was arrested based on credible intelligence and he is helping the corps in its investigation.

“The two suspects have been charged to court for the established offences for prosecution accordingly.”

