Oyo govt arraigns monarch, 14 others for attempted murder, theft

The Oyo State government on Friday arraigned the traditional ruler of Oko kingdom, Oba Solomon Akinola, and 14 others at the State High Court in Ogbomoso on criminal charges.

The monarch was arraigned alongside Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiu, and Adejare Adeleru.

The other defendants are – Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan, Olusegun Oyelekan, Sheriff Adio and Ogunmola Samson.

The state prosecuting counsel, Mr. I.O. Abdulazeez, told the court that the defendants were arraigned on a 29-count charge of conspiracy, rough-handling, attempted murder, robbery, stealing, damaging of property, forceful entry, and assault.

Abdulazeez said the defendants committed the offences on May 7, May 10, and September 3, 2021, at Aagba in the Surulere local government area of Oyo State.

He said one Dr. Isaac Abiodun in a petition to the police alleged a threat to his life over a piece of land situated in Aagba.

The prosecutor added that the petitioner had previously secured court judgment as the right owner of the land.

The offence, according to him, contravened the provisions of sections 516, 355, 320, 332, 390 (3), 7 (4), 7(c ) 451 of the Criminal Codes Cap 38 vol. ii 38 Law of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mr. M. Folounsho, told the court that the suit was not properly filed and filed a bail application for his clients.

In his ruling, Justice K.A. Adedokun, advised the state counsel to file the suit appropriately and adjourned the case till Tuesday for re-arraignment.

