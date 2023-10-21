Police confirms DPO, three other officers died in Benue bank robbery

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that four of its officers died in Friday’s bank robbery in the state.

Dare-devil armed robbers on Friday attacked five banks in Otukpo local government area of Benue State and killed 10 people.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums reportedly drove into the town at about 4:00 p.m. and forced their way into the banks with dynamites.

The affected banks were the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, First Bank Plc, and two others in the area.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi, said the Divisional Police Officer in Otukpo, CSP. John Adikwu and three other operatives were killed in the armed robbery attack.

She said the operatives killed two members of the gang and are currently on the trail of others who abandoned their vehicle and ran into the bush along the Otukpo – Taraku axis in the state.

The statement read: “On 20/10/2023 at about 1615hrs, armed robbers invaded Access, First, Zenith, UBA, and Stanbic Bank Otukpo simultaneously.

“The Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, CSP. John Adikwu and other police teams in the area engaged them in a gun duel but were unable to prevent their attack on the banks.

“More police teams in collaboration with other security agents have been deployed to Otukpo to assist in stabilising the area and prevent these robbers from escaping.

“The robbers who were intercepted along Otukpo-Taraku road engaged officers in a gun duel and two of the robbers died in the process. Other gang members abandoned their vehicles and escaped into the forest area and were chased by the police.

“The DPO who sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach and three other police officers have been confirmed dead at the hospital. Other persons who sustained injuries in the bank have been moved to the hospital for treatment.”

