Lagos govt demolishes illegal structure in Banana Island, warns on land reclamation

The Lagos State government on Saturday demolished an illegal structure on Banana Island.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Oluyinka Olumide, who led the exercise also ordered the demolition of illegal fences in the area.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, accompanied the commissioner on the trip to the area.

Olumide warned against illegal reclamation of land in the state.

He said: “We need to stop people’s belief that they are above the law, once you have a law, everybody is supposed to be controlled by the law which is supposed to guide the society.

“Here, lawless activities are taking place whereby people are on their own deliberately reclaiming land for the purpose of their own developments which is very bad.

“The power line was even made at the centre of the lagoon, the ceiling is almost reaching the power line which is unsafe for human habitation.”

On his part, the LASBCA chief said the construction site had been sealed three times but the developers broke the government seal to continue working.

He urged the people of the state to always carry out the necessary checks and documentation by visiting the district offices across local government areas to get the right information.

