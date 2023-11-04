Suspected pirates reportedly kill 4 NSCDC operatives in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates reportedly killed four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bakana community of Rivers State on Friday.

A resident of the community told journalists in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the officers were shot dead on Bakana River in Degema local government area of the state.

He said: “Two of the victims who are Muslims have already been buried according to Islamic rites.”

The spokesman for NSCDC in Rivers, Olufemi Ayodele, who did not confirm or deny the killing, said the command would issue a statement as more facts unfold on the incident.

