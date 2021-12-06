Suspected pirates abduct NSCDC operative, four oil workers in Bayelsa

Suspected pirates on Monday abducted a Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative and four contract staff working in an oilfield in Koluama area of Bayelsa State.

The victims were kidnapped on their way to Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

A family source to one of the seized oil workers told journalists the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N25 million ransom.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed the development.

He said: “I can confirm that we are in receipt of the report of kidnap. One of our officers and four civilians were kidnapped while heading to their location where they protect Conoil facilities.”

