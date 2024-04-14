Copyrights commission seizes pirated books worth N300 million at Onne Port

By: Babajide Okeowo

In a development that brings to the fore the persistent threat of piracy facing the nation’s publishing industry, pirated books worth N300 million in three containers have been seized by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) at Onne Port, Rivers State.

This massive seizure was announced in a press statement issued by Dr John Asein, the Director-General of the commission on Sunday.

The books, according to Asein with an estimated market value exceeding N300 million, contained pirated books belonging to prominent Nigerian publishers, including Africana First, Bounty Press, Evans, Learn Africa, Macmillan, Metropolitan, and University Press Plc.

Asein highlighted the evolving tactics employed by pirates, noting a surge in the importation of pirated books from Asia. He emphasized the audacity of these pirates, who, acting as agents of foreign printers, actively seek business opportunities within Nigeria.

“Our main headache used to be with locally printed books which are easy to identify due to their poor production quality.

“But we have since seen a surge in the importation of pirated books, especially from Asia with quality, competing with their originals.

“Many of these pirates who are agents of foreign printers now have the audacity to come into Nigeria to scout for businesses.

“Sometimes they share lists of their pirated stock with prospective customers in Nigeria through rogue networks.

“In some cases, the imports are compromised, and the documentation is doctored to deceive enforcement agencies,” he said.

Addressing the challenges posed by these illicit activities, Asein stated the need for enhanced collaboration between the NCC and enforcement partners, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Department of State Services (DSS). He emphasized the commission’s commitment to implementing stricter measures, including the introduction of an online pre-import certification scheme, to curb the influx of pirated materials into the country.

In response to queries regarding the fate of the seized books, Emeka Ogbonna, NCC Director Legal, revealed that the main suspects behind the importation had yet to be apprehended. However, the commission is actively collaborating with security agencies to effect their arrest and initiate legal proceedings. Ultimately, the court will determine the appropriate disposition of the seized materials, whether through destruction or return to genuine owners, upon conclusion of the trial.

