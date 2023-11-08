Customs intercepts containers with ammunition, Indian hemp, others at Onne Port

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Port Harcourt 2 Area Command have intercepted containers with some arms and ammunition at the Onne Port in the Rivers State capital.

The Customs Controller in the area, Baba Imam, who conducted journalists around the seized container on Wednesday, said arms were hidden inside a vehicle shipped into the country from the United States.

Other items found in the containers include cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp, and cough syrup with codeine.

The items had since been handed over to the police.

Imam said: “We have on display today a total number of nine seized containers for violations and contraventions of extant import laws. These containers are currently in our government warehouse.

“These seizures include used clothing, used tires, used vehicles used in concealment of 76.9kg of special cannabis which is marijuana, tomato paste, cough syrup with codeine and many other items.”

