Customs intercepts imported rice, vehicles, 1,245 rounds of ammunition in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 203 bags of imported rice and five vehicles worth N17 million in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Customs Area Comptroller in the state, Bamidele Makinde, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Abeokuta, said the service operatives intercepted the contraband items and 1,245 rounds of live ammunition in a bush path in the area last Friday.

Makinde said: “At about 0024 hours on Friday, 12th August, 2023, the Roving B Team of the Command intercepted five old vehicles loaded with 203 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each abandoned in a bush path at Tobolo Junction, near the exit point to the Republic of Benin, and near Ijoun, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.

“During the examination of the seized vehicles and the item, about 1,245 rounds of 70mm (2¾”) live ammunition of Lion, Trust, Supreme and Redstar branded cartridges were found to have been ingeniously concealed in 20 bags of the intercepted foreign rice.

“The Duty Paid Value of the seized ammunition and rice is N17, 638,145.00. The items have been deposited for safekeeping, pending further necessary action.

“Efforts to track down the cartel behind the seized items are ongoing.”

