Metro
Police arrests 8 suspected criminals terrorising Bayelsa community
Operatives of the Police Strike Force have arrested eight persons for allegedly terrorising the Nembe Bassambiri community of Bayelsa State.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested following a petition by a law firm on the activities of hoodlums threatening the community with dangerous weapons.
He added that the operatives were deployed to the area on Friday to rid the community of armed hoodlums threatening its peace.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected armed robber in Bayelsa
The spokesman listed the suspects as Gift Vanman, Daniel Solomon, Ishmael Teknikio aka Moore, Rufus Itario, Joel Jubilee, Sylvanus Alatari, Sounpre Solomon, and Ayebanate Talbot (POS).
“Items recovered from the suspects include three AK-47 rifles, two pump action guns, one LAR rifle, one jack-knife, one dagger, magazines, 104 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, two POS machines, 10 ATM Cards, and one rechargeable bulb,” Adejobi added.
