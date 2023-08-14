Two Nigerian brothers extradited to US for sexual extortion

Two Nigerian brothers have been extradited to the United States to face trial for alleged sexual extortion of numerous young men and teenage boys in the country.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May initiated the extradition proceedings against the siblings – Samuel Ogoshi (22) and Samson Ogoshi (20) – alongside one Ezekiel Ejemeh at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the exploitation of minors on social media.

The proceeding followed a request by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

They were extradited to the US on Sunday.

The FBI alleged the suspects hacked some social media accounts and posed as attractive young women to entice unsuspecting victims to send their sexually explicit photographs.

The pictures, according to the agency, were later used to blackmail the victims and forced them to part with huge sums of money.

READ ALSO: Nigerian extradited to US over payment scam

The youngsters were indicted by the US Federal Court on charges of exploitation of minors resulting in death, and conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images on December 1 last year.

They were also charged with conspiracy to distribute pornography to minors, their families and friends, as well as conspiracy to commit stalking through the Internet.

The older Ogoshi was charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, Michigan, in March 2022.

The trio face a minimum of five years and maximum 20 years imprisonment if convicted on the charges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now