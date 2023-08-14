Lagos govt to clamp down on car dealers using unauthorised spaces

Car dealers in Lagos using unauthorised spaces for their businesses may face arrest and prosecution, as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit, has concluded plans to clamp down on them.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Shola Jejeloye, disclosed this on Monday, at the Headquarters of the agency, Bolade, in the Oshodi area of the state.

Jejeloye, who expressed concern over the spate and manner car dealers have converted road setbacks, walkways, lay-bys, gardens and other unapproved space to car-lots, noted that they were not in the original Master-Plan of the State Government.

He also described the action of some dealers and transport operators as “inconsiderate,” stressing that the act was capable of jeopardizing the safety, serenity, beautification exercise and greener Lagos initiative of Lagos State Government for their selfish gains.

According to Jejeloye, the exercise had become necessary as the activities of the dealers had been for a while, adding that the time to put an end to it had finally come.

He said: “It is high time we put a stop to this unruly behavior and environmental impunity of converting every available public space to personal use by some car dealers.

“Walkways, road setback, lay-bys are meant and created to cater for pedestrians‘ movement and other public use, but nowadays you see cars parked on them with kegs placed on top indicating they are for sale.

“This is totally wrong and we are here to put a final stop to it. Cars for sale should be parked at approved car lots and not by the road side or walkways.”

The Taskforce Chairman also frowned at indiscriminate use of motor-dealers’ registered number plates which he said is worrisome.

“We have it on good authority that car dealers are now fond of using one registered number plate for private use simply to evade other vehicle’s particulars.

“Some unscrupulous elements in the society use car dealer number plates to perpetrate criminal acts in the state which they believe would not be traced to them as the vehicle used during the criminal act is different from the vehicle its placed on the following day.”

He therefore, warned auto dealers who are still in the habit of parking their vehicles for sale on the walkways to either move them to proper car lots or have them impounded and their owners prosecuted.

“I urge the auto dealers not to take residents for granted by denying them their right to make use of public amenities built with tax payers money by obstructing free flow of movement.

“Residents should report any infractions by car dealers to the agency through the dedicated lines or social media handles for prompt actions.

“The quest to maintain sanity, serenity and habitability in our environment must be the collective effort of all,” he maintained.

