Customs intercept 553 parcels of Indian hemp in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 553 parcels of cannabis sativa worth N10 million in the Badagry area of Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Command, Dera Nnadi who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Semé, said four suspects accompanying the substance were arrested by the operatives.

He said: “On April 21, at about 4:03 p.m., officers of the command while on routine patrol along the Abidjan –Lagos Corridor intercepted a Ford Bus with registration number EPE 622 YC at Gbatrome, Badagry.

“Upon search of the bus, seven large sacks containing 553 parcels of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp, were discovered.

“Also, Four male occupants of the vehicle comprising two civilians and two members of one of the sister security agencies conveying the contraband items were arrested.

“The contraband narcotics worth about N10 million and the means of conveyance were taken to the station at Seme and detained pending further investigations.

“Also taken to the station are the four male suspects who have volunteered statements.

“However, the members of the sister security agency were handed over to their agency for further necessary action.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Indian hemp was being taken to Kaduna State.”

