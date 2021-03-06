Military rescues 10 expatriates, four Nigerians abducted by pirates | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian military on Saturday rescued 10 expatriate workers and four Nigerians abducted by sea pirates off the coast of Gabon.

The Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement, said the rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any incident or casualties by troops of 6 Division.

He said: “The rescued victims will be handed over to law enforcement agents in Nigeria for further profiling before they are released to their loved ones.”

