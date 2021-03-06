BUK announces date for Post UTME | Ripples Nigeria

Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Saturday announced the date for the 2020/2021 Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME).

The Registrar of BUK, Fatima-Binta Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the university’s registration portal for the aptitude test for candidates that chose the institution as their first choice would close by the midnight of March 12.

She, therefore, requested candidates to print their examination slips from March 15, while printing would continue up to the midnight of March 17.

Mohammed said the blind, the deaf, and foreign candidates are exempted from the aptitude test, “although they are directed to register online.”

READ ALSO: BUK reacts to report on Vice-Chancellor’s COVID-19 status

She said: “The date, time, and venue of the BUK aptitude test will be clearly indicated on the candidates’ examination slip and will be communicated to them using the phone number or email address used in JAMB registration.”

She added that the BUK portal for online screening for Direct Entry candidates would close by the midnight of March 17.

The registrar noted that Direct Entry candidates for all Allied Health Sciences would be required to write an aptitude test between March 18 and 20.

Join the conversation

Opinions