JAMB directs varsities, polytechnics to start Post-UTME test September 7

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday shifted the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country till September 7.

The board had earlier directed universities and other tertiary institutions in the country to commence admission process on August 22.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at the end of a meeting with vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of tertiary institutions in Abuja, said the board shifted the date for the commencement of the exercise to accommodate candidates sitting for this year’s West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Oloyede said:

“Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the Senior School Certificate Examination on August 17. It will go on till September 7.

“Similarly, on September 2 or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its own examination that will go on till October 15, and immediately after that, NECO starts from November 5 to November 18.

“Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate exam in different towns and rush to universities elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan for post-UTME, we believe as a custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that.”

The JAMB chief said institutions whose post-UTME screening was mandatory for candidates would have to spread such exercise in two phases.

He added: “For those institutions who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than September 7 and it will be held twice – from September 7 to October 4, and then it will be held for the second time on November 18 to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination.”

