Nigerian govt to include Almajiris in school feeding program

The Federal Government on Friday said plans were underway to conduct headcounts of Almajiris in the country and enroll them into the homegrown school feeding programme.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Schools Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, revealed this during a courtesy call on the Executive Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi A. Sule in Lafia.

A statement by Special Assistant to the SSA, Mr. Oyedokun Oyewumi stated that the program targets children in public schools, adding that her office was open to suggestions.

She said her interactions with relevant authorities demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the welfare and educational opportunities for children through the school feeding program, with a focus on incorporating marginalized groups, such as the Almajiris.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule called on the Federal government to make it a priority to include Almajiris in the home-grown school feeding plan.

Governor Sule appealed to the SSA, to provide an improved livelihood for the almajiris, adding that this would eradicate child destitution and remove beggars from the streets.

Governor Sule said, “the incorporation of the Almajiri, a group of traditionally itinerant Islamic students, into the program would help in taking them off the streets and provide them with proper nutrition and education”.

The governor assured Dr. Adeniji of Nasarawa State government’s support in achieving the objectives of the program.

“We call on the Office of the SSA to, in collaboration with Northern States, relevant institutions, conduct a census of Almajiri schools and headcount of the destitute children with the view to enrolling them in the ongoing National Home-grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP)”, he said

