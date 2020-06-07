SOKOTO: 11 Almajiris deported from Kaduna test positive to covid-19

The Sokoto State government has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 disease in the state after discharging a total of 101 patients and recording 14 deaths.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health in a post on its Twitter handle on Saturday stating that eleven out of the 33 Almajiris deported from Kaduna State have tested positive for the virus.

The statement reads thus in detail; “Sokoto State task force on COVID-19 received 33 repatriated almajiris on 4th June 2020 from Zaria, Kaduna State.

“All the 33 almajiris are currently quarantined at the State NYSC orientation camp, Wamakko. On their date of arrival, all their samples were collected.

“Unfortunately, 11 out of 33 samples collected tested POSITIVE for COVID-19.

“The public, particularly Sokoto State people should note that these almajiris had not made contact with their families,” the statement by the Sokoto State Health Ministry concluded.

This came after the state’ commissioner for health noted that Sokoto had remained COVID-19 free since it discharged the last batch of five remaining COVID-19 patients from the state isolation centres on June 5.

