Borno gov, Zulum, moves to resettle 4 displaced communities in Gwoza

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has announced moves to resettle at least four communities displaced by bandits from Gwoza local government area including Ngoshe, Warabe, Ashgashiya and Hambagda.

Governor Zulum revealed this on Saturday while addressing newsmen on his arrival at Gwoza (home to more than 20,000 internally displaced people) where he met with IDPs in Pulka and proceeded to other villages whose residents were forced into Cameroon by Boko Haram violence.

The governor said that his administration was looking at the possibility of returning people to Ngoshe, Warabe, Ashgashiya and Hambagda all in Gwoza.

“Borno State Government is liaising with the Nigerian military to explore the possibility of returning people back to Kirawa,” he noted, saying, “We are here purposely to examine the security architecture of this very important town, Kirawa.

“We have started interfacing with the Nigerian Military with the view to resettling the people of Kirawa. But the most important thing we have to do now is to ensure minimum security in the town.

“As far as the Government of Borno is concerned, you can see the Commissioner of RRR (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resentment) is here. We are ready and committed to ensure people are resettled into this community,” Zulum added.

