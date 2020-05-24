Troops kill 35 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Defence Headquarters said on Sunday the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had killed 35 Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in clearance operations in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operations took place between May 11 and May 22.

According to him, the military dealt deadly blows to the terrorists when troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long-range fighting patrol on May 11 and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

He said the troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on May 13 along Pulka-Boko-Kirawa road.

The media coordinator added that eight Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were killed while 10 motorcycles and assorted food items were captured during the operations.

Enenche said: “Five of them were killed, 3 AK47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges, and other clothing materials were recovered.

“Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralized 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops’ location from Boboshe.

“Others fled with gunshot wounds. One AK47 rifle and one magazine with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

“Between 19 and 20 May 2020, following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action.

“Five AK47 rifles, two terrorists’ gun trucks, one anti-aircraft gun, six assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and two hand grenades were recovered.”

