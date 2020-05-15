Ogun discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients

The Ogun State government has treated and discharged 11 more COVID-19 patients.

The state government announced this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, @OGSG_Official.

With the discharge of the 11, the state, as at Friday, has treated and discharged a total of 59 patients.

The state has so far recorded 134 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The tweet read:

“Ogun COVID-19 Update #7: 59 Total Discharged, Total Confirmed Cases Now 134 including 7 New Cases On Thursday, 14th May, 2020, Ogun State discharged 11 COVID-19 patients from the earlier reported 127 total confirmed cases.

“The discharged persons, who twice tested negative to the Coronavirus, have now rejoined their families, making the overall number of discharged cases in the State to 59.

“The @NCDCgov however announced on Thursday, 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ogun State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 134.

READ ALSO: FG TO NIGERIANS IN THAILAND: Remain there if you can’t pay N297,000 feeding, accommodation charges

“There are currently 70 total active cases that have now been admitted and are being treated in the Isolation Centres in the State. All close and possible contacts of the 7 patients just confirmed are currently being traced.

“The general public is advised to maintain distancing and hygiene measures recommended by health authorities. Stay home. Stay safe.”

Join the conversation

Opinions