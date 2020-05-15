Edo govt mulls relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu, said Friday the state government planned to ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the state after reviewing progress made towards curbing the spread of the disease among residents.

Shaibu, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ebomhiana Musa, said as part of efforts to ease the partial lockdown in the state, the government had set up a committee to advise it appropriately with a view to relaxing some of the measures.

He said: “The state has recorded a total number of 92 cases out of the 812 tested in the three testing centres across the state.

“We intercepted seven trucks loaded with persons from the northern part of the country this week.

“Aside from the fears of the spread of COVID-19, the government is worried over the security implications.

“The influx was worrisome, as the government was being careful given the fact that Nigeria is operating a federal system of government, with free movement of citizens guaranteed by the constitution.”

READ ALSO: Ogun discharges 11 more COVID-19 patients

The deputy governor urged residents of the state to ensure total compliance with laid down guidelines, saying the fight against the pandemic was not the responsibility of the government alone.

Join the conversation

Opinions