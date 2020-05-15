Zamfara governor gets new Principal Private Secretary

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Friday approved the appointment of Alhaji Lawal Maradun as his new Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

The Press Secretary to the governor, Jamilu Iliyasu, who disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, said governor Matawalle also approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil Service.

He said: “The three new Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Garba Ahmad, Abubakar Jafar, and Bala Umar.”

According to him, the new PPS was a senior lecturer at the Mass Communication Department of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, before his appointment.

“Alhaji Garba Ahmad, before his appointment as permanent secretary, served as Director of Finance in the state Hajj Commission among others.

“Alhaji Abubakar Jafar was the former Principal Private Secretary to the governor while Mr. Bala Umar before his appointment served as Liaison Officer in the Abuja Liaison Office among others,” the governor’s aide concluded.

