Buhari’s govt did not take security seriously, former gov, Matawalle, claims

The administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive negative reviews, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday, claimed that Buhari’s administration did not take the issue of insecurity seriously.

Matawalle made the claim when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Defence in company with the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, adding that the Ministry of Defence just took delivery of new attack helicopters to boost the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Defence, Badaru, also told the committee that there was synergy among the current Service Chiefs.

Read also: Naira slump continues, hits N996/$1 at official window, N1150/$1 at parallel market

Mattawlle, while speaking before the Committee said that the issue of insecurity needed collective attention from states, local and federal governments.

He said: “As a former Governor of Zamfara I know what I have gone through on the issue of insecurity, particularly banditry, which is new to us in the North-West.

“The issue of Boko Haram is not new in the North-East and our system, but because of what has transpired in the previous government, the issue was not tackled seriously.

“Today, actions are being made and operations taken on such criminals. The issue of security needs collective cooperation from state, and local governments and the federal government for Nigerians.

“We need key legislation on insecurity. It is gradually going down, we just received two attack helicopters to strengthen the battle against insecurity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now