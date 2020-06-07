Edo records 13 more COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Edo State Government said it has recorded 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, two deaths and 179 suspected cases.

The state has also discharged seven more patients infected with the virus, who recovered after treatment in the state isolation centres.

This was announced by the state Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday.

The state has so far recorded a total of 364 cases, 19 deaths, 96 discharges and 2741 suspected cases of the virus.

He said, “We have discharged seven more COVID-19 patients in the state, bringing the total number of those discharged to 96. We, unfortunately, recorded two deaths, as fatalities have risen to 19.”

The governor urged the residents of the state to stay safe, assuring that his government “will continue to marshal policies to reduce the spread of the virus in Edo.”

