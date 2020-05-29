Edo discharges 11 COVID-19 patients

The Edo State government said on Friday 11 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the various isolation centres in the state.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this on his official twitter handle, said the patients, who had fully recovered from the virus, tested negative twice and were cleared from the isolation centres.

According to the governor, the total number of discharged patients in the state currently stands at 69 with the newly discharged patients.

He added that three persons had died from COVID-19 in the last 24-hours.

He said: “This brought the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the various isolation facilities to 69. The state had recorded 13 deaths and 158 active cases out of the 240 confirmed cases in the state.”

He, however, lauded the doctors and nurses, who “are the frontline workers” for their efforts in curtailing the spread of the disease in Edo State.

