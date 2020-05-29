Bauchi confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

The Bauchi State government on Friday confirmed that two more COVID-19 patients had died in the state.
The state’s Health Ministry, which disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the development brought the number of fatalities in the state to seven.
The ministry added that two more patients had been discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.
It said: “Only 22 patients remain in the hospital’s admission as of 28th May 2020, with 234 total infected persons in the state where the entire case fatality rate stands at 3.0%.”
