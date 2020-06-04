Sokoto discharges last five COVID-19 patients

The Sokoto State government said on Thursday the last five COVID-19 patients had been discharged from its isolation facilities.
The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter account, said the state was now COVID-19 free.
The ministry said:
“COVID-19 update in Sokoto.
“All the remaining five active cases patients were today (Thursday) discharged to reunite with the society.
“Sokoto is now COVID-19 active case free.
“Residents are advised to adhere seriously to preventive measures.”
