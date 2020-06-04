Latest Politics

Sokoto discharges last five COVID-19 patients

June 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Sokoto State government said on Thursday the last five COVID-19 patients had been discharged from its isolation facilities.

The state’s Ministry of Health, which disclosed this on its Twitter account, said the state was now COVID-19 free.

The ministry said:

“COVID-19 update in Sokoto.

READ ALSO: Sokoto discharges 13 COVID-19 patients

“All the remaining five active cases patients were today (Thursday) discharged to reunite with the society.

“Sokoto is now COVID-19 active case free.

“Residents are advised to adhere seriously to preventive measures.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!