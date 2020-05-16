Latest Politics Top Stories

Bayelsa discharges two COVID-19 patients

May 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State government said Saturday two coronavirus patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities after they recovered from the disease.

The Deputy Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the patients, who were in the isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri, were linked to the index case that was discharged about a week ago.

He said: “These patients have also met all other NCDC guidelines for discharge. Consequently, they have been discharged today (Saturday).

“So there is only one active COVID-19 case in the state after discharging the index case and the other four linked cases.”

