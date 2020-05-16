Latest Politics

NCDC confirms three new COVID-19 deaths in Lagos

May 16, 2020
COVID-19: Relief for Lagos, Ogun, Abuja residents as govt relaxes lockdown measures
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in Lagos State.

The centre, which disclosed this in its Situation 77 report on Saturday, added that the state recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed infections in the state to 2,278.

It also revealed that 288 infections were recorded in 15 states in the past 24 hours.

NCDC said the state currently has 1,701 active cases while 541 patients have been discharged and 36 dead.

The report read: “288 confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours in 15 states – Lagos (179), Kaduna (20), Jigawa (15), Katsina (15), Borno (13), Ogun (11), Kano (8), FCT (7), Ekiti (4), Niger (4), Bauchi (3), Delta (3), Oyo (3), Kwara (2) and Edo (1).

“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT).

“140 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in 14 states – Kaduna (36), Borno (24), Bauchi (16), Sokoto (13), Oyo (12), Zamfara (11), FCT (6), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4), Ekiti (4), Gombe (3), Kano (3), Ogun (2) and Ebonyi (1).

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges Indians, Chinese, 64 other COVID-19 patients

“Four deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in two states – Lagos (three) and Gombe (one).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!