NCDC confirms three new COVID-19 deaths in Lagos

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths in Lagos State.

The centre, which disclosed this in its Situation 77 report on Saturday, added that the state recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed infections in the state to 2,278.

It also revealed that 288 infections were recorded in 15 states in the past 24 hours.

NCDC said the state currently has 1,701 active cases while 541 patients have been discharged and 36 dead.

The report read: “288 confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours in 15 states – Lagos (179), Kaduna (20), Jigawa (15), Katsina (15), Borno (13), Ogun (11), Kano (8), FCT (7), Ekiti (4), Niger (4), Bauchi (3), Delta (3), Oyo (3), Kwara (2) and Edo (1).

“No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT).

“140 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in 14 states – Kaduna (36), Borno (24), Bauchi (16), Sokoto (13), Oyo (12), Zamfara (11), FCT (6), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4), Ekiti (4), Gombe (3), Kano (3), Ogun (2) and Ebonyi (1).

“Four deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in two states – Lagos (three) and Gombe (one).

