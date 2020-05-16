COVID-19: Ogun Mobile Court convicts 67 for violating stay-at-home directive

The Ogun State Mobile Magistrate Court on Saturday sentenced 67 people to four hours of community service for violating the state government’s stay-at-home directive.

The convicted persons were among the 103 people arraigned before Magistrate Jide Ilo at the mobile court sitting in Abeokuta for violating the government’s directive.

The violators were arrested at Lafenwa and Ito-Osin areas of Abeokuta by the State COVID-19 Security Task Force.

They were arrested for disobeying the lockdown order and non-compliance with the compulsory use of face masks while in the public in accordance with the state government’s directives.

Magistrate Ilo also fined 33 other violators for between N1,000 and N2,000, while three others were discharged following their genuine reasons for not staying at home.

