Lagos discharges Indians, Chinese, 64 other COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State government Saturday discharged 67 COVID-19 patients including two Indians and a Chinese national from the state’s isolation centres.

The state Ministry of Health, which disclosed this through its verified Twitter handle, said the patients –22 females and 45 males —were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The ministry said: “24 are from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki and eight from Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centres.”

READ ALSO: FAAN distances self from document in circulation, says no guidelines for resumption of flights yet

The ministry said the patients had fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 two consecutive times.

“With this, the number of discharged patients has risen to 608,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions