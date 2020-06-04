FG’s takeover of kidnap kingpin,Wadume’s case suspicious —HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Thursday faulted the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s takeover of the prosecution of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, a.k.a Wadume.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure that the matter did not end up like some other high-profile cases after it was taken over by the AGF.

A lawyer from the Ministry of Justice, Shuaibu Labaran, had told the Federal High court, Abuja on Wednesday that the AGF had taken over the case from the police.

The police had arraigned Wadume and 19 others including 10 soldiers and two policemen on a 16-count charge of terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt an embodiment of “inaction and systemic inefficiency” —HURIWA

HURIWA said the AGF’s decision to takeover over the case was suspicious.

It also described Malami’s decision to take over the case as a delay tactic and a grave threat to justice and fairness in the country.

HURIWA said it is absolutely against these delay tactics and the Federal Government’s reluctance to arrest all the suspects in the matter.

.The statement read: “Why the takeover by the AGF of this matter? Why did the AGF not take over the case of the billionaire kidnapper arrested in Lagos who is being prosecuted by the police? Why did the Minister of Justice not take over the prosecution of Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is being prosecuted by the NPF?”

HURIWA also queried the interest of the government in the matter and wondered if it because the kidnap kingpin is known to have built a big mosque in his domain.

Join the conversation

Opinions