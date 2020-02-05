Police file terrorism, murder charges against billionaire kidnapper, Wadume

The Nigerian Police Force has filed criminal charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Taraba-based kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume.

In a criminal charge dated February 3, 2020, and filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi, of the Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Wadume will be arraigned on a 16-count charge of terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running alongside 19 others.

One of the defendants is one Capt. Ahmed Balarabe, who led soldiers to aid Wadume’s escape from the police in August last year.

However, a judge has not been assigned to handle the case.

The kidnap kingpin was arrested by police on August 16, 2019, but escaped after he was aided by soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Takum, led by Balarabe.

READ ALSO: PDP claims APC responsible for burnt INEC office in Imo, reveals why

Wadume reportedly escaped when the soldiers attacked the policemen who were taking the suspect to a police station in Jalingo, the state capital.

At least three policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions