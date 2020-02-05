Ogun to pay N30,500 as minimum wage

The Ogun State government has agreed to pay N30,500 as minimum wage for workers in the state with effect from last month.

The decision was taken at the end of a meeting between the state government delegation led by the Head of Service, Amope Chokor and representatives of the organised labour in the state.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the representatives of organised labour which comprised the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress ( TUC) and the government delegation, both parties also agreed on the Consequential Adjustment for the different categories of workers.

These are – Grade level 07 (27 percent), GL 08 (20 percent), GL 09 (19 percent), GL 10 to 14 (15 percent) and GL 15 to 17 (14 percent).

The HoS, who spoke after the signing of the agreement, commended the organised labour for their support and understanding within the past eight weeks of negotiation and thanked the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for agreeing to implement the minimum wage for the workers.

“We thank God for the past eight weeks and finally, we have agreed with the labour and we thank his Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for approving N30,500 minimum wage for workers.

“We believe that this good gesture of the government will make our workers to be more productive and efficient, and it will translate to more effective service delivery in the state and the people will benefit from it.”

The Chairman of the JNC, Olanrewaju Folorunsho, who spoke on behalf of the organized labour, commended the governor for approving the minimum wage.

