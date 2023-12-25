Gov Otti of LP visits Tinubu in Lagos, drums support for president’s policies

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, on Monday, visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos amid the celebration of the Christmas season.

Otti, elected on the platform of the Labour Party, urged Nigerians to remain patient saying the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration would yield prosperity if sustained.

He said: “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying policy; the exchange rate and then removing subsidy, which actually had become a scam and costing us a lot of money.

“Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.

“So, it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around.”

