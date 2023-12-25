I will assess Tinubu after one year in office —Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Monday, said he would assess President Tinubu’s administration after one year into his tenure.

Soyinka stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu in Lagos.

The literary icon, who described this as a personal policy of his, said this one-year delay gives the President enough time to “make up” for lost grounds.

He said: “Well, you know, something you may have noticed about me is that most heads of state, when they take office, I always leave them alone for about the first year…because they need time.

“I know when they come in, they don’t start from ground zero. They often start even lower than ground zero and they have to make up.

READ ALSO:Soyinka explains how Obi, Atiku aided Tinubu’s election victory

“So, I’m adopting the same principle this time. When you see me next year, ask the same question again and listen to my answer,” he said.

According to Soyinka, he approached the President with a seven-point agenda which he declined to reveal.

“I came here with a seven-point agenda. And we had a very thorough discussion on those items.

“Actually, it’s an embarrassing visit because when I visited him the last time, it was to try and persuade him not to run for office. I told Atiku and himself to please leave the ground so young people could run. That’s the last time we met about five years ago.

“So I came to see how he was doing after ignoring my advice. I came to see how both he and his wife were weathering Nigeria, and to wish them a Happy Christmas,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now