Victims of Abule-Egba pipeline explosion who have been in camp since January to be decamped June 30

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said on Saturday the state government would decamp the victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion from the Igando Relief camp on June 30.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the state government had been supporting the rehabilitation of the victims since January when the explosion occurred.

He told journalists that the government would close the camp on June 30.

According to him, LASEMA had worked with multiple agencies to ensure the safety and security of the 300 victims of the explosion, including 40 infants and 30 children in many ways.

He said the government has been feeding and accommodating victims and providing transport and educational support for children of school age prior to the spread of the COVID-19 into the country.

He added that the people have also been enjoying the full medical treatment, including secondary care where required, and antenatal care for pregnant women in partnership with the Alimosho General Hospital.

