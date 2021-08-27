Metro
LASEMA, NSCDC, others avert pipeline explosion in Lagos
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday averted another fire outbreak in the Ikotun area of the state.
The incident was caused by pipeline leakages in the area.
The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, blamed the incident on the activities of vandals.
He said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop, Igando-Ikotun Road, Igando, it was observed that a very large volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was gushing out of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline.
“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of August 27.
READ ALSO: 15 die in Lagos pipeline explosion
“Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitisation, public education and awareness is ongoing in the entire community.
“This is to avoid any form of open flame and burning through explosion or any other secondary incident. The entire area had become highly vulnerable due to the heavy flow of the highly flammable PMS.
“Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NNPC, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).
“Three fire trucks are currently on ground, while the NNPC maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs. Operations are still ongoing.”
