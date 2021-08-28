LASEMA begins investigation into Lagos pipeline leakages

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the pipeline leaks in the Ikotun area of the state.

The agency’s Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday during an on-the-spot assessment of the leakage which occurred at Omoboriowo Street, Ikotun.

He said the Ministry of The Environment, the Physical Planning Department, and the Alimosho Local Government Council would all be involved in the investigation and analysis of the incident.

The LASEMA chief said: “We will look at it holistically and come out with a permanent solution. I assure you we are going to work on this judiciously.

“We are here to do vulnerability analysis and comprehensive risk assessment. Our mission is to safeguard lives and property.”

He urged the people of Lagos to always “remain cool and calm.”

He added: “Whenever there are emergencies or life-threatening issues, you can call us on 112 or 767 and I assure you we will be right there promptly and effectively.

“We are going to do a lot of work. We are going to look at the buildings in the area.

“When this incident occurred, there was a voluminous injection of petroleum product that spread everywhere.

“We had to neutralise it with our chemicals so the investigation has commenced.”

Emergency responders on Friday averted a fire outbreak in the aftermath of the pipeline leaks in the area.

