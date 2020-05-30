Buhari reconstitutes NNPC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstituted the board of state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) after the tenures of members appointed in 2016 expired.

The president’s decision was contained in a statement released by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Saturday.

The new board comprises Magnus Abe (South-South), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West), Mohammed Lawal (North West) and Stephen Dike (South East), who all will hold their positions for three years.

Buhari also sent his condolences to the friends, family and associates of the immediate past NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Kachalla Baru, who died Friday night, aged sixty.

He sympathised with the Bauchi State government, the indigenes as well as the NNPC’s management and staff over the demise of Mr Baru, who he said strived to effect reforms in “virtually all departments of the of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.”

Buhari extolled Baru’s efforts at maintaining stability in the nation’s oil and gas sector with a more assured supply and predictable price regime, which discouraged black market racketeers particularly during festive seasons.

