ORJI: Firm gives EFCC 48-hour ultimatum to reopen estates

The management of Trademore International Holding Limited in Abia State on Friday gave the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen its estates.

The commission had during the week took over some properties traced to the former governor of the state, Theodore Orji.

The properties include the Abia Mall which accommodates ShopRite and other business entities, Benac Hotels and a housing estate located at former Umuahia Main Market.

The EFCC alleged that the properties were proceeds of corruption.

The Trademore legal representative, Nwoke John Kalu, said in a statement that the EFCC action was carried out without due diligence.

He advised the commission to remove the notice of seizure placed on the respective estates within 48 hours.

Kalu said: “As a company, we are deeply startled by this development as the owner of these properties is a successful businessman with no involvement in politics whatsoever.

“We expected thorough due diligence from an organization like EFCC before going ahead to mark our housing estates.

“This shouldn’t be happening, it sends a bad signal to those planning to invest in Nigeria. There should be an enabling environment for businesses to operate without being caught in political games or be victims of inaccuracies.”

