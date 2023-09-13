‘Plateau a state richly endowed but cursed with conflict,’ Shehu Sani reacts to Remi Tinubu’s N500m donation to IDPs

Ex-lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the First Lady, Remi Tinub’s donation of N500 million to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State.

The first lady had on Tuesday donated the money to the IDPs during a visit to their camps in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Jos South, and Bassa local government areas of the state.

However, in a post on his X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the ex-lawmaker described the donation as a mere window that was not enough to heal the wounds of people who lost their loved ones during attacks by criminals.

He wrote: “Since 1999 every government has its own share of experience with the killings in Plateau State.

“After the corpses are buried, money is donated to the widows, orphans, and displaced victims, then they wait for the next round of massacre.

“A state richly endowed and uniquely gifted and graced by nature has been successfully turned into a perennial killing field.

“Plateau is a paradox of a state blessed with everything and cursed with conflict. The soil of the Plateau can grow any seed but it must grow the seed of peace first.”

