Yobe to set up Shari’a Police, after Assembly adopts committee’s report

Plans are afoot for the establishment of a Shari’a Police system in Yobe State after the House of Assembly adopted a report by a standing Committee on Justice, Judiciary and Religious Affairs on a bill seeking to establish Hisbah Commission in the state.

The House adopted the report during plenary on Tuesday after deliberation on 41 recommendations of the committee by the members.

While addressing the House, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yakubu Suleiman, said establishing the Hisbah Police would assist regular security agencies to ensure full implementation of Shari’a laws across the state.

Suleiman reiterated that a Hisbah Commission would also take necessary measures to sanitize the society from all forms of social vices and crimes, adding that the existing Hisbah Committee members under the Ministry of Religious Affairs would serve as Hisbah Corps of the Commission to ensure effective monitoring and compliance to Shari’a laws in the 17 local government areas of the State.

The Committee Chairman noted that the Commission would be headed by an executive chairman who must be an Islamic scholar with BSc degree in Islamic or Arabic studies, two permanent members, as well as representatives of Ministry of Religious Affairs, state Council of Chiefs, Nigerian Legal Aid Council, National Human Rights Commission, State Muslim Umma Forum, Civil Society Organizations, among others.

