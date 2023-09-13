Shettima jets out to Cuba to represent Tinubu at G77 meeting

Vice president Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, holding from Sept. 15 to 17.

The Vice President departed for Cuba on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, adding that Shettima would join other world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, at the Summit.

He further stated that the summit would deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

“The summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member-states leveraging science, technology and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.

“Also, Shettima will, on the sidelines of the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the President Bola Tinubu administration.”

According to Abiola, the Havana Summit to be hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his capacity as Chairman of the G77, has “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation” as theme.

He also recalled that Nigeria was a founding member of the G77 group established in 1964 by 77 developing countries.

“The group, a coalition of 134 developing countries with 80 per cent of world population, aims to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations,” he added.

Shettima was accompanied by agriculture and rural development minister Abubakar Kyari, his innovation, science and technology counterpart, Uche Nnaji, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Adamu Lamuwa.

